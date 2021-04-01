From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits, yesterday, killed about eight persons and injured four, in fresh attacks in Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement, said, “These were outlined in reports made by security agencies to the Kaduna State Government. At Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA), armed bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons and leaving four others injured.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, and killed one Amos Yari. Furthermore, armed bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, Giwa LGA, and shot dead Alhaji Sule, a businessman, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

“Governor Nasiru El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.”