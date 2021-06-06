From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State police command has confirmed the killing of 88 people by suspected bandits who raided eight villages in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The villages raided included Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.

It will be recalled that in April this year bandits killed nine policemen, among whom was a DPO of Danko/Wasagu LGA in a process of responding to a district call.

While confirming the incident to newsmen, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, said the massacre took place on Thursday in eight villages of the council.

According to him, the police command is still counting the number of the dead and has already dispatched a detachment of its men to the area.

«The killing took place in Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.

“Initially, the bodies recovered were 66, but as I am talking to you now, about 88 bodies have been recovered,” Abubakar said.