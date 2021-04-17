From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than nine persons were killed, with many injured at Rarah village of Rabbah Local Government Area in Sokoto State, after armed bandits attacked the community. The incident, which occurred on Thursday also left many injured while the assailants rustled about 500 cows, a source told Saturday Sun on Friday.

A statement from Abdulnasir Abubakar Sanyinna, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to Governor Aminu Tambuwal also confirmed the attack. It stated that the governor alongside heads of security agencies in the state had condoled with people and relatives of the victims.

While assuring them of his administration commitment to the security of life and property, Governor Tambuwal urged them to cooperate with security operatives through provision of timely information for instant response.The governor, according to the statement was in company of his deputy, Commissioner For Security Matters, Secretary to the State Government and heads of security agencies in the state.