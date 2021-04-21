From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

An operative of the Oyo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps) has been killed by bandits in Oyo town of Oyo State.

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col Olayinka Olayanju (retd), confirmed the death of the operative, 25-year-old Suleiman Quadir, to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday, saying he was killed in an ambush on Tuesday.

According to him, Quadir was gunned to death by the bandits at Afijio in an ambush by a group of armed bandits, numbering 11 at Living Farms in Fiditi on Tuesday, April 20.

Olayanju said: ‘Suleiman Quadir, and his colleague, Amo Yisau, were escorting the staff of the farm when it was invaded by the armed bandits. Amo Yisau too was caught by rounds of bullets, but he survived and he’s receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Owode, Oyo.’

The Commandant of Amotekun in the state further stated that ‘the gallant Suleiman Quadir left behind an aged father, a wife and a son. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.’

Daily Sun gathered that the death of Quadir made it the first time that an Amotekun operative would be killed by bandits in Oyo State, though a number of them had sustained varying degrees of injury from hoodlums in the past few months in the state.