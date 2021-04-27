From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Barely four days after the killing of three of the Greenfield University students abducted last Tuesday, two others have been confirmed killed by their abductors.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, disclosed last night hat the university has been informed of the development.

Though, the identity of the killed students were not disclosed, the commissioner said their bodies have been evacuated to a mortuary.

“On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.

“The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

“The government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls.

“The government will update the citizenry on further developments,” Aruwan said.

Meanwhile, tension has pervaded Makurdi, Benue State, following the invasion of Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM) and abduction of three students.

Police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, yesterday confirmed the abduction saying police received a report from the institution that the students were abducted in a lecture threater at 10:30pm.

Asked if the abductors of the students have made contacts or any demands, the PPRO said that was a classified information adding that the police would not wait for such contact before swinging into action.

She assured the parents of the students that the police would do its best to ensure the students are returned safely to their parents.

FUAM’s Director, Information Protocol and Public Relations Unit, Mrs. Rosemary Waku confirmed the report.

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the Campus on Saturday 24th April, 2021.

“The university has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies. The university has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place,” Waku said.

Following the development, the Federal Government has been tasked to rescue the remaining kidnapped students in Kaduna State to demonstrate that a government was still in place in Nigeria.

National Association of Seadogs (also known as Pyrates Confraternity) stated this, yesterday, in a statement by its Capoon, Abiola Owoaje.

He described the murder of the three students as a direct failure of government to secure lives of students even as it expressed its disappointment on how terrorists, bandits and kidnappers have turned the country’s security agencies and political structure, including the Presidency, into ineffective and reactive lame ducks under the watch of President Muhamamdu Buhari.