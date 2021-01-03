From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits at the weekend killed the Chief Imam of Kawaran Rafi village, Danleeman Isah in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The cleric was said to have been killed because of his hard stance on banditry and kidnapping in the area in recent times.

Similarly, three community leaders and one other person were killed by kidnappers in Kajuru and Jema’a Local Government Areas.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

However, the statement added that five suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.

“Security agencies have informed the Kaduna State government that armed bandits invaded Kawaran Rafi village in Igabi Local Government Area, and killed one Danleeman Isah, the Chief Imam of the village.

“The bandits moved straight to Isah’s residence and in what appeared to be a premeditated murder, shot him dead and left the location without taking any items or hostages.

“The murder of the cleric has been linked to his vocal stance against the killing and kidnapping of the citizenry by bandits.

“It is of a similar ilk to the killing of Ardo Musa Layi of Kajuru local government, who was kidnapped and killed by armed bandits in October 2020, for his advocacy against killing, kidnapping, and cattle rustling.

“Also similar was the shooting of Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman by bandits at Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru local government, leaving him with bullet wounds.