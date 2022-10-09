From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 7 persons have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in three communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack also left community leader dead while several households were displaced in Takai, Kunet and Kulias communities in the council area.

Member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Engr. Solomon Bulus Maren condemned the attack and call for reenforcement of security in the affected communities.

He described the continues attacks on innocent communities as crime against humanity.

Maren explained that 3 communities of Bokkos local government area were attacked within the week and 7 persons were gruesomely killed including community leaders.

He said unleashing the terror on the poor people was another attempt by the wicked groups to set the state ablaze.

He noted that the increasing waves of attack on citizens is barbaric in nature and called on security agencies to swift into action and apprehend those behind the killings.

He appealed to the State Government, the Police and Operation Safe Haven to step up Security in Bokkos Local Government and bring the attackers to book.

Maren said the citizens deserves to be protected by security agencies to enable them survive and live a peaceful life.

Hon. Maren while sympathizing with the families and victims of the attack at Takai, Kunet and Kulias called for the protection of the citizens.