From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A driver with Hartland Construction Company, simply known as Buhari was, on Tuesday, allegedly shot dead by gunmen in the process of kidnapping an expatriate, along the Benin-Auchi Expressway by Ogbemudia Farm, in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the driver was coming from the Benin airport where he went to pick the expatriate when the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on the vehicle.

The driver was alleged to have died on the spot while the expatriate was taken into the bush by the gunmen.

It was also learnt that the expatriate has been on leave, but came back to the country, yesterday, to resume work.

The driver, who hails from Jattu, Etsako West local government, was said to have been buried yesterday night, according to Islamic rite.

Responding, the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, confirmed the incident during a press briefing with newsmen, and said about 320 suspects have been arrested between April 21 and June 16, 2021.

He said the incident happened after Ahor and not Ogbemidia farm.

“It happened yesterday, the driver conveying a white man being escorted by two policemen was shot at; the driver died, but the officers held on to their rifles and they survived. The only thing is that the white man was taken away.”