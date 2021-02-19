Suspected bandits have killed a herder and truck driver in Kajuru, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna state, according to Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued on Friday, in Kaduna, Aruwan said bandits escaping an offensive in a forest on the outskirts of Doka village in Kajuru local government area, killed the herder on Friday, after opening fire on him and carting away his motorcycle and other valuables.

He explained that security operatives were on the trail of the bandits, while his corpse had been retrieved and handed over to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

” The assailants are responsible for the killing and kidnapping in the Kasuwan Magani and Doka general areas, and other locations in nearby Kauru local government area.

“Similarly, one truck driver was killed by bandits in Giwa local government area, ” Aruwan said.

He said a security report sent to the ministry stated that the incident happened about 48 hours ago, when bandits blocked the Garawa village road and opened fire on a truck carrying sugarcane from a weekly market in a neighboring state.

“The driver of the truck, died instantly following the gun shots by the bandits, while his assistant sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The commissioner said that Gov Nasir El-Rufai, had expressed sadness over the reports and condoled the families of the slain herder and the truck driver, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

He also wished the injured victim a quick recovery. (NAN)