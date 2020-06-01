Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina Police Command has confirmed the killing of the District Head of Yantumaki in the Dan-Musa local government area of Katsina State, Alhaji Abu Atiku.

According to a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, the hoodlums stormed the residence of the chief at about midnight on May 31, 2020, ‘armed with AK 47 rifles.

‘They shot the District Head and his security guard, one Gambo Chakau, and escaped into the forest.

‘The victims were taken to the Dan-Musa General Hospital where the District Head was confirmed dead while the security guard was admitted and he is responding to treatment.’

In what appears to be a resurgence of indiscriminate killings in parts of Katsina State, suspected bandits, had earlier on Sunday murdered the Batsari Local Government area Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulhamid Ruma, at his Sabon-Gari Danbasawa residence.