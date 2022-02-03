From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Suspected terrorist bandits invaded Daddarar village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday night and reportedly killed the village head, Alhaji Jafaru Rabiu, his personal assistant alongside four other residents.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the report said that ‘the bandits, carrying sophisticated weapons, invaded the village around 11:30pm on Wednesday and started shooting.

‘By the time our DPO arrived in the company of some military personnel, they met the bandits trying to move away with some people and animals and exchanged gunfire with the hoodlums.’

A resident in the area who pleaded anonymity told reporters that, “at Daddarar Liman, they killed the village head, his servant and abducted some people, including my daughter who is married there.

‘Here in the main Daddarar village, they killed four people and also abducted some, altogether, they killed six people and abducted five others.’

The police attributed renewed attacks by suspected bandits in parts of Katsina communities to the influx of the terrorists fleeing Zamfara and Sokoto states due to clamping down on them by security forces.

According to Isah, ‘notorious bandits like Dankarami, Abdulkarim and some Turji boys are seen in Katsina and they are converging around Tsambe area in Jibia Local Government Area.

‘But there is synergy now between all the security agencies here and we are trying to flush them out.’

Jibia is one of the 17 out of the 34 Local Government Areas in Katsina State officially designated as front line locations due to regular banditry attacks, exploiting their proximity to the Rugu forest.