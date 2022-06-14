From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, yesterday morning, killed a man at Y Junction in Nkwelle-Ezunaka community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The sad incident took place about four days after the man whom the police identified as one Ikechukwu Udeozor was kept in captivity.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said that the police operatives found the lifeless body of the victim and have, since, commenced investigation into the dastardly act.

The PPRO said that the deceased had been abducted from his residence about four days earlier, before his abductors went on to kill him.

“Today, 13/6/22, at about 10:20am, police operatives recovered a lifeless body at the roadside by Y Junction Nkwelle – Ezunaka.

“The victim was later identified as Ikechukwu Udeozor, who was abducted from his residence on 9/6/22. Meanwhile, an operation is still ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators,” the statement read.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .