From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits on Friday killed the chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi.

A statement signed by the state chairman of the association, Alhaji Haruna Usman Tugga, said his abductors killed him in the early hours of Friday in his hometown, Lere.

Alhaji Tugga lamented that the kidnappers demanded N20 million, but Alhaji Dambardi was able to borrow up N250, 000.00, which he gave them, and they were not satisfied. He was subsequently killed.

“They took him along Saminaka, Mari, Zango Highway and killed him there, “he said.

The chairman appealed to Kaduna State government and the security agencies to investigate and fish out the culprits with immediate effect.

