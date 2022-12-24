From John Adams, Minna

Bandits, in their numbers, on Thursday struck in Mulo community in Mashegu Local Government area of Niger State, killing the village head, Alhaji Usman Garba.

Three other members of the community that were abducted along with the deceased village Head were taken away after the village head was killed few meters from the community.

This is coming after about three months of relative peace in the troubled parts of the state following massive joint security operations across the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar confirmed the latest attack by the bandits in a press briefing in Minna on Friday.

“There has been great improvement in the security situation in Niger State, at least in the last three months, due to the serious operation by Joint Security Task Force.

“However threats still exist in some communities especially in Mashegu, Mariga and Kontagora areas, but we are not resting. The security agents are on top of the situation”, he said.

He disclosed that gunmen invaded communities in Mashegu and abducted four people including the village head of Mulo, Alhaji Usman Garba, adding that “unfortunately, the traditional ruler was cruelly murdered by the hoodlums”.

While expressing the sympathy of the state government over the death of the monarch, the Commissioner said Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has directed security agencies to come out in full force to flush out bandits from the state..

He said the governor has also directed all security agencies in the state to ensure that citizens celebrate the Yuletide peacefully in secured atmosphere.

Umar implored villagers to cooperate with security agencies in their communities in the dissemination of useful information about the movement of the bandits, stressing that “this is the only way we can collectively win the war against these criminal elements”.

He then urged the people to show their hospitality to security personnel deployed to their communities, adding that “we all need to appreciate these security personnel working day and night to protect us from the hoodlums.”

“We are providing a call number for communities and residents. If there is any movement or sighting of any act of terror or any criminals, the communities should dial 07031964389.”