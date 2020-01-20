John Adams, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, has raised the alarm over the sustained onslaught by armed bandits on some communities across four local government areas in his constituency without any response to tackle the situation.

The senator described as worrisome that despite several appeals and outcry by himself and the people, no effort from the government to tackle the activities of the bandits.

“The situation has remained unabated and the bandits continue to unleash terror on my people”.

He spoke in a statement in Minna yesterday, after weeks of sustained attacks on communities in Munya, Shiroro, Paikoro and Rafi local government areas of the state.

“The havoc rendered by bandits to my people in the past few months is immeasurable”.

In the last three weeks, no fewer than 20 people including four soldiers and a village head have been killed in different attacks across 30 communities in the four council areas of the senatorial district.

Also, about 47 people, including the son of the District of Beni in Munya Local Government have been kidnapped and are still being held by bandits who have demanded payment of ransom.