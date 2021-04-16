From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than nine persons were killed while many injured at Rarah village of Rabbah Local Government in Sokoto State, after armed bandits attacked the community.

The incident which occured on Thursday also left many injured while the assailants rustled away about 500 cows. A source told Saturday Sun on Friday.

A statement from Abdulnasir Abubakar Sanyinna, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public affairs to Governor Aminu Tambuwal also confirmed the attack.

It stated that the Governor alongside heads of security agencies in the state had condoled with people and relatives of the victims.

“Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal today condoled with the people of Rarah town of Rabah LGA over the recent killing of nine people by bandits, others were injured and over 500 cattles were rustled.

While assuring them of his administration commitment to the security of life and property, Governor Tambuwal urged them to cooperate with security operatives through provision of timely information for instant response.”

The Governor, according to the statement was in company of his Deputy, Commissioner of Security Matters, Secretsry to the State Government and Heads of security agencies in the state.