From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits on Thursday night killed a student at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria in Kaduna State during an operation.

Eight other students as well as lecturers were also abducted by the bandits.

This happened some hours after the state governor, Nasir El-rufai appealed to Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to collaborate with other security agencies to rid the state of banditry and kidnapping.

While declaring open the second quarter 2021 meeting of the Directors of the State Commands of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) in the NorthWest, El-Rufai said: “The criminal gangs have become more daring and dangerous since recovering from their near defeat in 2015. It is obvious across the country. As the lead agency for domestic intelligence and counter-intelligence, the Department of State Services has a vital role to play in providing the reliable information needed by the police and armed forces and other security agencies for the total defeat of these dangerous insurgents.”

However, a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on the Zaria incident stated: “Kaduna State Government has been briefed by security agencies of an attack by armed bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria.

“Two lecturers and about eight students were abducted from the institution during the attack.

The statement said the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically.

“In the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries. They were identified as Ahmad Muhammad and Haruna Isyaku Duniya. They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed while sending condolences to his family. He wished the injured student a speedy recovery.

“As at the time of this update, senior government officials and security agencies are conducting security assessments and interfacing with the management and students of the institution.”