From John Adams, Minna

Bandits continued their nefarious activities in Niger State, yesterday, as they hit a community in Sarkin pawa, killing one person, while several others were injured.

However, the state government has assured that despite the hoisting of flag by Boko Haram insurgents in the state, both the Federal and state governments are on top of the situation and will do everything to flush them out of the state.

The government also urged the people to disregard the ongoing viral video of heavily armed gunmen moving into parts of the state, saying that the purported video is that of a terrorists group in Chad and not anywhere in Nigeria.