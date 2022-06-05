From Gyang Bere, Jos

One person was reportedly killed and two others sustained gunshots injuries when bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen ambushed the inhabitants of Chaha community in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident which occurred at about 9:30pm on Saturday revealed that the people were returning from church programme when the gunmen invaded them.

The Gwom Rwey Vwang, Da Gyang Balak confirmed the ugly event and condemned it in totality.

He revealed that there was destruction of farm crops worth millions of naira in the area few days ago and called on security agencies to unravel those behind the ambushed attack.

It was learned that the bloody attack left a 24-year-old Stephen Gyang death while Isaac Gyang and Rev. Davou Ishaya John who were inflicted gunshots injuries are currently receiving treatments in the hospital.

A source from the community explained that the militias ambushed the Pastor and Isaac Gyang who were returning from church programme.

Sadly, the deceased, Stephen Gyang who received the new of the attack, when out to rescue his brother to the hospital was ambushed and killed by gunshots from the gunmen.

It was learned also that tempers are raising in the community as farm crops were said to have been destroyed by the marauders during grazing at night.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ubah Gabriel Ogaba could not confirm the incident as he was yet to receive information concerning the attack.

