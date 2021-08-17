From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Zamfara State Police command has confirmed the killing of three persons including a Police Inspector at the Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura, from where suspected bandits also abducted 15 students and four members of staff.

Daily Sun gathered that the hoodlums invaded the school in the early hours of Monday and engaged security operatives who responded to distress calls in gun duel.

A press statement by the Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba N. Elkana, visited the school on Monday.

According to the statement, “police operatives while on extensive bush combing at the surrounding areas rescued three staff who will be debriefed and medically examined before being reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police while at the school, held an emergency meeting where he assured the school management and the relations that the police command in collaboration with other security agencies especially the military were employing various search-and- rescue strategies in order to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.”

In a related development, bandits also reportedly attacked Amarawa village near Yamtumaki in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina on Sunday night and killed two residents.