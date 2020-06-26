Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina have confirmed the killing of six persons, including a policeman, by bandits.

The police public relations officer in the state, Gambo Isah, said that the deceased policeman was killed when security personnel responded to distress calls from Kulare and Kanawa communities of Dan-Musa Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that no fewer than 100 bandits carried out the attacks yesterday morning.

Narrating his ordeal, a survivor at Kulere village, Idris Kulere, said that two of his wives sustained gunshot wounds during the attack and the bandits rustled a number of cattle from the communities.

According to him, “they attacked two villages of Kulere and Kanawa. They killed three people at Kulere and three others at Kanawa.

“They shot my two wives and three others who are now lying in critical condition in the hospital.

“The gunmen carted away people’s belongings during the attack, and there was no help from security personnel even though we made several attempts to call for help.

In a separate development, the police have arrested one Abdulrahaman Abdulkarim, 40, at Madabu village, Dutsinma Local Government Area, for allegedly killing one of his wives and dumped her body in a well.

The arrest, according to Isah, was based on a distress message based on which, “the DPO Dutsinma led a team of detectives to the scene, recovered the body and took it to the General Hospital where it was confirmed dead by the attending physician after post mortem examination.

“The suspect has been arrested and he is assisting the police in their investigation.”