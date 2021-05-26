From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked policemen on routine patrol along Otulu/Akwukwu-Igbo road in Delta State.

One officer was killed during the attack by the hoodlums who also razed the patrol van.

The attack is coming barely two weeks when bandits invaded the Divisional Police headquarters in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

In the Nsukwa incident, three officers were killed while the station was set ablaze by the yet to be identified bandits.

Locals in Akwukwu-Igbo where the latest attack took place, said the hoodlums disappeared into the thin air after razing the patrol van and killing the officer.

‘They attacked police men on duty along Otulu/Akwukwu-Igbo road this morning.

‘A policeman was killed. They also burnt the police vehicle,’ a local source said.

But acting Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command DSP Bright Edafe said the ring leader of the hoodlums has been arrested.

‘It was an attack perpetrated by some hoodlums from Akwukwu-Igbo community. They killed one of our personnel.

‘But the good thing is that, the ring leader has been arrested and currently in custody. Investigation is on,’ Edafe said.