From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Armed bandits penultimate Sunday killed one Aisha, a seven-month pregnant woman along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was even as military air platforms covering locations across Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas killed several bandits in the area.

The bandits were reported seen riding on motorcycles.

According to the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan: “Air platforms conducted armed missions over Sabon Birni, Albasu, Doka, Kerawa, Rikau, Galadimawa, Kidandan, Ngede Allah, Dogon Dawa, Takama, Damari, Saulawa, Yadi, the Kuduru-Ungwan Yako track and adjoining settlements. These locations spanned Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

“As contained in the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, most of the locations covered appeared calm with no threats observed. This was confirmed by ground troops at Sabon Birni and Dogon Dawa.

“However, bandits on motorcycles were spotted just northwest of Saulawa, on an exit track from the town. They were duly engaged and neutralized. Herds of cattle observed in the vicinity were also engaged.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the feedback with gratitude, commending the troops and crews for sustaining the tempo of operations.

“Ground and air patrols will continue in the general area and other locations of interest across the State.

“In another development, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled Malam Musa Adamu, the husband of one Aisha, a seven-month pregnant woman who was killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Chikun local government on Sunday.

“The Governor who prayed for the repose of her soul, wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.”