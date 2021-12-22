From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandit terrorists on Tuesday night allegedly killed seven residents in a renewed onslaught on some Katsina communities.

According to reports, the attackers launched attacks on Unguwar Ibrahim Maiwada village of Faskari Local Government Area and later proceeded to Kanon Haki community where they unleashed mayhem on residents leading to the deaths while several others were injured.

A resident in one of the villages who pleaded anonymity told reporters on Wednesday that, “the gunmen operated from around 9 pm to the early hours of Wednesday in the Unguwar Ibrahim Maiwada before they went to Kanon Haki along the Zaria – Sokoto highway.

“They killed five people killed in Kanon Haki while several others were injured.

“At Unguwar Ibrahim Maiwada, they killed two persons and abducted five women and disappeared into the forest.”

A statement was still being expected from the police as at the time of this report on Wednesday.

Faskari is among the 17 out of the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State officially tagged frontline locations where bandits and kidnappers terrorise residents, killing and abducting a number of them while rustling their cattle and vandalising property.

The government had taken a number of measures in a prevailing Containment Order to check the attacks including blockade of GSM network services in some of the Local Government Areas.