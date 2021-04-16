From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 6 persons have been killed by suspected Fulani bandits who attack Wereng community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack which occurred at at about 7pm left six persons dead and three others inflicted with gunshots injuries.

Member representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong confirmed the incident and described it as sad and unfortunate.

“This attack is very unfortunate, it is the usual way they used to come. They came at night and kill six persons, three were injured and were rushed to Vom Christian Hospital for treatment.

“I want the security to end this killings by fishing out those behind this attack. Some months ago, the Village head of Wereng was killed with some people and now the bloody attack has repeated itself with another casualties.”

He appealed to the people to remain calm but should be watchful of strange movement around the communities.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO ASP Gabriel Ubah confirmed the attack and said six persons perished when gunmen attack a beer parlour in Wereng village of Riyom Local Government Area.

He said the Police Commissioner has directed the Area Commander to relocate to the affected village as more personnel have bee redeploy there.

“The Command is aware of the unfortunate attack at a beer parlour in Wereng Village of Riyom LGA where six persons lost their lives.

“The Commissioner of Police condemned the incident, directed the Area Commander to relocate to the area and more personnel were deployed to ensure that normalcy is restored.

“Investigation is on to unravel the circumstances that led to the attack and to bring the perpetrators to book.”