It was another black day in Niger State, yesterday, as bandits ambushed and killed 20 vigilantes in Kotonkoro village of Mariga Local Government Area.

A reliable source close to the community also said the bandits on Wednesday night had attacked a military base, killed one soldier and injured another.

The attack is coming barely three weeks after Governor Abubakar Sani Bello visited the vigilante group and assured that government would equip them with high caliber weapons to enable them take the fight to the bandits.

Commandant of the vigilantes in the local government, Abu Hashimu, confirmed the killings.

“The slain vigilantes were returning from search operation when they were ambushed. Sixteen of them were killed on the spot while the bandits pursued four others who tried to escape and gun them down also.”

He said the bodies have been recovered and buried, adding that a joint security operation consisting of military and vigilantes has begun manhunt for the bandits.

It was further gathered that the combine security team has entered the Dutse Magajiya forest as at last night combing it for the bandits.

State government officials and renowned Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, last month met with some bandits commanders in Dutsen Magajiya where peace initiative took place before the eventual release of the abducted 42 passengers on board a state government-owned bus were released.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, confirmed the killing of the 20.

Matane also said the military post in the area was attacked and “ we lost one soldier.”