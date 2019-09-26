Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Gunmen yesterday laid ambush and attacked military personnel on patrol in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A source in the local government area told our correspondent that the gunmen stormed Balle town, the local government headquarters on Tuesday, and attacked soldiers on routine patrol in the area.

The affected troops were said to be part of Operation Habin Kunama III deployed to tackle banditry in the state.

All efforts to contact the military for confirmation proved abortive as the public relations officer attached to 8 Division, Nigerian Army did not respond to calls to his mobile telephone.

But the source, who could not confirm number of casualties in the attack, revealed that the affected soldiers were initially rushed to the Gudu General Hospital before they were later transferred to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) for better medical attention.

“No civilian was affected by the attack, but villagers were terrified and scampered for safety during the attack,” the source further added.

In May, bandits attacked Gudu and killed a traditional ruler, the Sarkin Yamman Ballet, and destroyed part of the police division in the local government.