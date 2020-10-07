Gyang Bere, Jos

Bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have killed the acting village head of Wereng, Da. Chung Gyang Mwadkwon and five others in Wereng community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the attack which occurred midnight on Monday, also left three persons injured and currently receiving treatment at Vom Christian Hospital.

Member representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong confirmed the attacks and said a traditional ruler, Da. Chung Gyang Mwadkon was also killed. He condemned the attack, described it as barbaric and urged the security agencies to arrest the criminals. He expressed sadness that his constituents are persistently been killed by unknown gunmen, and Riyom has suffered attacks since 2001.

The immediate past council chairman of Riyom LGA Emmanuel Jugul also condemned the attack of the villagers. A week ago, another traditional ruler, an acting district head of Foron in Barkin Ladi was killed in his house.

Also last week, the Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang had at plenary raised a red flag on the targeted assassination of traditional rulers in Plateau State.

The Senator reeled out about ten traditional rulers that were gruesomely murdered in their domain and made a case for security to be tightened around the traditional rulers, to ensure that the increasing threat to their safety is averted.

He beckoned on the Inspector General of Police to direct the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State to mobilize and beef up security in the zone and the state as a whole as it needs urgent attention.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State police command ASP Gabriel Ogaba, while confirming the attack, said the Police commissioner had deployed more security to the village.