From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Shinkafi constituency, Alhaji Mohammed G. Ahmed has been reportedly killed by bandits on Tuesday night.

This was confirmed by the Clerk of the Zamfara House House of Assembly, Alhaji Shehu Saidu Anka.

Anka said the late lawmaker was killed along Sheme – Kankara road in Katsina state while travelling out of Zamfara state.

Ahmed who until his death was the Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation loss his life few hours after attending the official defection of governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gusau the Zamfara state capital.

The remains of the deceased lawmaker will be laid to rest today after funeral prayers in Gusau.