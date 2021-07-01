From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Shinkafi constituency, Alhaji Mohammed G. Ahmed, has been reportedly killed by bandits, on Tuesday night.

It was also gathered that the gunmen, after killing the lawmaker, also abducted his son and the driver.

Director-General of Press and Public Affairs in the state House of Assembly, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, who confirmed the incident, said it happened on Tuesday, at Sheme in Katsina State, while the deceased and his family were on their way to Kano state.

“He was taking his son to a hospital in Kano. The lawmaker’s son and driver were kidnapped by bandits,” he said.

The incident was further confirmed by the Clerk of the Zamfara House House of Assembly, Alhaji Shehu Saidu Anka.

Anka said the late lawmaker was killed along the Sheme – Kankara road, in Katsina state, while travelling out of Zamfara state.

Ahmed, who, until his death, was the Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, lost his life few hours after attending the official defection of governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The remains of the deceased lawmaker was laid to rest yesterday after funeral prayers in Gusau.

