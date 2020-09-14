Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A leader of bandits operating in Katsina State, identified as Sada, has surrendered himself to members of Operation Sahel Sanity, the Nigerian Army special squad fighting bandits in parts of the North-West zone of the country.

According to the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, the bandits leader willingly surrendered to troops at Forward Operation Base, Dansabau, Katsina State and submitted three AK 47 rifles, one sub machine gun and two magazines.

“He is however being profiled for further necessary action by the civil authority,” the Amy media chief said in a press statement on Monday.

According to the statement, “also, on 6 September 2020, troops conducting stop and search along Bingi road intercepted a suspected bandit named Isah Shehu.

“The suspect was arrested with camouflage uniform concealed in a bag.

“Information from his phone reveals that the suspect is a notorious bandit addressed as “Commander” by members of his group.

“He is currently in custody providing troops with vital information.

“Similarly, troops acting on reliable intelligence, arrested one Abubakar Ibrahim, who is suspected to be an informant working for a wanted notorious bandit leader named Ado Alieru.

“The suspect admitted during interrogation that Mr Alieru bought him a motorbike which he uses in carrying out assignments for him.

“In another development, on 1 September 2020, troops deployed at Faskari in Katsina State on routine patrol came in contact with some bandits in company of two women suspected to have been kidnapped.

“While troops closed in on the suspects, the bandits fled into a rocky area.

“Nevertheless, the resilient troops mounted a hot pursuit forcing them to abandon the kidnapped women.

“The victims were safely rescued and reunited with their families.

“And, on 2 September 2020, troops on patrol around Mararaban Kawaye received information that armed bandits had kidnapped three commuters.

“The troops swiftly tracked the bandits through their withdrawal route and engaged them in a fire fight which forced the bandits to abandon the kidnapped victims and fled into the bush.

“Troops exploited the area and recovered one motorcycle abandoned by the fleeing bandits.”

The statement further noted that the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity “have relentlessly doubled their efforts in the fight against the hoodlums.

“The gallant troops deployed within the theatre of operation have recorded more successes against the bandits and other criminal elements in the zone.”