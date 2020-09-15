Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A leader of bandits operating in Katsina State, identified as Sada, has surrendered to members of Operation Sahel Sanity, the Nigerian Army special squad fighting bandits in the northwest zone of the country.

According to the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, the bandits’ leader willingly surrendered to troops at Forward Operation Base, Dansabau, Katsina State and submitted three AK 47 rifles, one sub machine gun and two magazines.

“He is, however, being profiled for further necessary action by the civil authority,” the Army media chief stated.

According the statement, “also, on September 6, 2020, troops conducting stop and search along Bingi road intercepted a suspected bandit named Isah Shehu. The suspect was arrested with camouflage uniform concealed in a bag. Information from his phone reveals that the suspect is a notorious bandit addressed as “Commander” by members of his group.

“He is currently in custody providing troops with vital information. Similarly, troops acting on reliable intelligence, arrested Abubakar Ibrahim, who is suspected to be an informant working for a wanted notorious bandit leader named Ado Alieru.

The suspect admitted during interrogation that Mr Alieru bought him a motorbike, which he uses in carrying out assignments for him.