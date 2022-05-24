From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Terrorist bandits have struck again at Jibia, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State where Police confirmed the attackers slaughtered at least 12 residents of Garkudi village during a midnight attack on Tuesday.

Reports said the bandits arrived the community on motorcycles and set fire on the houses after which they shot at hapless residents who tried to escape the inferno on their homes.

Some survivors of the attack said the invaders also burnt their farmlands and rustled some cattle.

The Police Public Relations Officer at the Katsina State police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the report saying that, “the incident is happened. The bandits were at the village this morning (Tuesday) and killed 12 villagers.

“Some of those killed included those attempting to escape to their farmlands.

“The Commissioner of Police led a team of security operatives to the village this morning.”

Jibia is one of the 13 front-line local government areas where bandits consistently launch sporadic attacks on communities and in a number of cases sack entire villages.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari said last weekend that over 13,500 residents from across various communities in Jibia have since fled their homes and currently taking refuge in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

The 13 target Local Government Areas share boundaries with the Rugu forest, reported to be the bandits’ haven and operational base.