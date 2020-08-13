John Adams, Minna

With barely 24 hours after the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello calls for the establishment of a special military camp within the troubled zones in the state, armed Men suspected to be bandits have killed no fewer than 15 people in Ukuru village in the Mariga local government area of Niger state.

The killing of the 15 villagers, mostly young men, took place on Wednesday at about 11:00am

The gunmen in the large number stormed a tea joint where the victims were said to be having their breakfast.

Also in Shiroro local government area, two young boys were abducted on Wednesday morning at about 9:00am on their way to the farm by suspected bandits.

The Abductors of the two boys in Shiroro have demanded N1million for the release of their victims, according to family source.

However in Mariga, a source close to the community told our correspondent that the armed gunmen invaded the village, riding on motorcycles.

They announced their arrival with sporadical shooting into the air to scare the villagers and in the process killed the 15 people mostly men who tried to flee to safety.

According to our source, the attack may be a reprisal one as it is not unconnected with the killing of four armed bandits few days back by local vigilantes in the area.

The local vigilante, it was gathered had in the process of repelling an attack by the bandits reportedly killed four of them.

Our source said the community was taken unaware because “They waited for most of the strongmen to go to the farm before launching the attack”.

It was also gathered that the bandits escaped with some animals.

It could be recalled that only on Wednesday by the state, Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has called for the establishment of a special military camp within the troubled communities as a way out of the Banditry activities in the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje quoted the governor to have said that Niger State shares boundaries with North Western states under siege by bandits and other criminal elements and as a result have suffered similar fate hence the need for such a special military Camp in the state.