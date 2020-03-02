Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has described the Sunday killings in Igabi local government communities as merciless, saying perpetrators must be apprehended and punished.

Reacting to reports of the attacks, Uba Sani lamented that the “cold blooded murder of about 51 persons in the villages has further deepened the pain of Nigerians and reinforced the imperative and urgency of reinvigorating the security architecture in the country.

The killings by armed bandits which the senator described as senseless, took place in Igabi and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State which are Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, Unguwar Barau and Kadage.

“I condemn these gruesome killings in the strongest terms. They are crimes against humanity and must not go unpunished.

“The security agencies must go to any length to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to book,” he said.

Condoling the families of the victims, Uba Sani said: “We share in your pains and will be by your side as we collectively try to overcome these bitter and harrowing experiences,” he said.

The senator saluted the men and women of the Nigerian Air Force and other security forces who engaged the murderous bandits and curtailed the level of destruction to the affected villages.

He promised to work with the Kaduna State Government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and humanitarian organizations to ensure that life saving assistance is provided to displaced persons in the affected villages.

“It is clear to every discerning Nigerian that our strategies and tactics are ineffective. The time to infuse new ideas and personnel is now.

Nigerian communities must also take more than a passing interest in their own security.

Vigilance groups must be established in our communities. “They can assist security agencies with intelligence to nip in the bud planned attacks against communities,” he suggested.