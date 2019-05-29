No fewer than 26 people were killed yesterday, morning, by suspected bandits during a mob clash in Kabaje and Tunga communities of Kauran Namoda Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Reports said the attacks which occured around 5:00am were triggered by a mob action of a wife of one of the bandits, called Anas.

The incident, it was learnt, led to the killing of the couple’s child and three other persons. The bandits allegedly mobilised and killed 23 persons in a reprisal attack few minutes after.

Anas said to be a resident of unguwar Sarki in Kabaje was suspected to be one of the informers to the bandits.

Chairman of Kauran Namoda Local Government, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, bandits have kidnapped three people, in a fresh attack on Dan-Ali village, in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. The attackers also carted away money and valuables. A resident in the community, Malam Tukur Dan Ali, confirmed the incident. He said his relative was part of those kidnapped.

Ali said the bandits in their dozens arrived in the village around 1:25am yesterday and kidnapped three young persons. He added that the attackers shot into the air to scare residents.

“The bandits made several gunshots sporadically and made their way into the houses of Alhaji Musa and Alhaji Gambo where they kidnapped the three persons,” he explained.

He said the bandits had, however, released one of the victims, Hajiya Fatima unconditionally. He lamented that security operatives were yet to arrive in the village even as at 5:30 a.m. Efforts to reach the spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, a Superintendent of Police (SP) proved abortive as calls made to his phone were not returned.

Bandits attacks and kidnappings have been on the rise in Katsina State.

The level of insecurity recently led residents to call on the Federal government to declare a state of emergency on the state as quickly as possible. President Muhammadu Buhari, while reacting to the spate of attacks, ordered the security chiefs to commence an investigation.

He also assured that the government will restore peace and stability in the state.

Governor Aminu Masari, has signed into law, mandatory death sentence for anyone convicted of cattle rustling or kidnapping in the state.