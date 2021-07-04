From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya, on Sunday noted that bandits and other criminal elements in Nigeria have higher academic qualifications and sharper in intelligence than the nation’s security operatives.

This was even as it was reported that bandits have killed 7 persons in latest attacks in three local government areas; Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa, of Kaduna State.

To this end, Bishop Yahaya posited that for the country to win the war against banditry and kidnapping, the nation’s security men must be upgraded educationally and in quick response to the activities of the criminal elements.

Speaking to reporters at the premises of Christ Anglican Church, Kaduna, shortly before ordaining five of his members into Priesthood and 12 others as Deacons, the bishop advised that the federal government should open recruitment depots across the country to recruit thousands of police and soldiers to wage war against the bandits.

He also noted that the number of criminals in the bush have outnumbered the number of security men fighting them, adding that the minimum academic qualifications for the nation’s police should be national diploma.

‘I want to believe that at the national level our leaders have accepted the reality that it is not easy task for Nigerians. And therefore I want us to work in various dimensions; number one dimension is that we must declare state of emergency on security of Nigeria. We need state of emergency. We supposed to open Depots across the country to recruit soldiers and police in thousands to beat these men in the bush because it is like the number of the men we have in the bush have outnumbered our security men. We need security emergency. Number two, our recruitment process have to change because these criminals are degrees holders, Master holders, and if we must beat them, the minimum requirement into the Nigeria police should be national diploma so that we can have sharper people that can beat these modern criminals we have around.

‘I want to say that the economy of Nigeria is very sick. We must do something about it. We are talking about diversification, it is not just with mouth to see the reality of diversification. Nigeria can feed the whole of Africa. And that will give us a clean economy in this country. We should make sure that whatever we are doing we should cause a revolution in the power sector.

‘And I want to speak to Nigerians that if we want to move ahead, we must ensure relationship between agriculture and industry and by so doing we will find out that our country will be great. And those in the ministry of trade, commerce and industry have to be very careful. We import toothpicks to Nigeria, we import envelopes to Nigeria, we import tissue paper to Nigeria.

‘It means that our hard earned currency going out of this country for things that are not necessities of life. We should cut down rubbish and import only what is necessity in this country. And let me add that we should patronise made in Nigeria goods so that this country will be great again. When we stop importing rubbish, we are creating jobs in our country. Don’t export our hard earned money to the world,’ Bishop Yahaya said.

Speaking on Priesthood ordination, he said, ‘we are very careful not to ordain unworthy people because the world has been saturated with ministers, but ministering nothing. So we are very careful that the men we are ordaining and sending out today are trustworthy, credible, reliable, dynamic and pragmatic men to make impact and change our generation. We that these ones are with a difference. We want to call on all leaders that have authority to ordain to be very careful who they ordain because even the Bible says don’t be quick to lay your hands who you want to ordain.

‘The difference between a motivational speaker and a priest is that a priest is declared in the hands of God to preach reality, while a motivational speaker moves your emotions, makes you to be excited for a few minutes. Having been excited, you realised that reality is not with you. A true man of God preaches reality with you for eternity. And I can tell you that we are not only having motivational speaker, we are having people who have become ministers of finance of the gospel, they have made a merchandise of the gospel, nonsense of the gospel, and that is what we are out to correct so that by our generation and time, we don’t get these wrong people in position of leadership.

‘Whoever is ordained is a leader, and therefore I want to challenge Pastors all over the world and even political leaders to know that leadership is trust, in leadership you expected to deliver goods and services that are expected by your people. If you are a pastor you expected to deliver in three forms; in spirit, in God and in body, that is means you are a complete human being. And it is expected that you are at your duty post 24 hours because people will be in one crisis or the other.

‘Today, if people could preach against drugs peddling, drugs abuse in our country will come to bearest minimum. If our children trained by ministers as they grow and we bring back Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) and bring more teachers of CRK to teach the reality, I believe our citizenry will be better today. Therefore, I call on our leaders, whoever is there, that leadership is a trust, one day we shall give an account of it. Remember that as a look leader there are legacies you will leave behind that you will be remembered for.

‘Do you want to be remembered for stocking money in water Tanks, hiding money in soakaways, the number of houses you bought in Dubai, how looted your people, dilapidated houses, potholes on roads, your IGR is increasing, and there is no development anywhere, or the good things you have done for the people. Remember that there is a day of reckoning when you shall give an account of leadership.

‘The priests have to be very prayerful, because without God nothing is possible, they have to speak out to men in authority and leadership, they should not be political, not to take side, they should remain neutral to be able to tell the truth to power. We must live by example, people must see us as the people they can trust, the people they can believe and relate with, the people that bring solutions to the problems of our country.

‘Today, I believe that the problem of Nigeria will become a thing of the past if we look unto God and live exemplary life, tell ourselves the truth. No matter your faith, no matter your religion, yu you are supposed to be nationalistic and Patriotic to this country. It is my prayer and desire that we all become patriotic in this country.’

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said armed bandits have shot 7 citizens dead within the last 72 hours in Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa local government areas of the state.

Aruwan in a statement said: ‘These developments were reported to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies on Saturday.

‘According to the agencies, bandits shot four kidnapped citizens at the outskirts of Tsohon Gayan general area of Chikun LGA.

‘Two were identified as Solomon Bamaiyi and Francis Moses from Kakau village of the same LGA. The third was identified as being from Kachia town and the fourth remains yet unidentified.

‘In Iri Station, Kajuru LGA, two citizens, Reuben Tanko and Sani Jibrin were also shot dead by a group of armed bandits.

‘One Danjuma Alhaji, a native of Tsohon Farakwai of Igabi LGA was similarly killed by bandits at the outskirts of Galadima general area of Giwa LGA.

‘Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls.’

