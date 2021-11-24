From John Adams, Minna

The current insecurity across the country, occasioned by activities of bandits and insurgents is beyond what states government can handle alone.

Secretary to the Niger state government (SSG), Mallam Ibrahim Metane, who made the observation in Minna, yesterday, said it was obvious that bandits are more equipped with weapons and modern communication equipment and mobile than the security agents and thus making the situation difficult to address.

Speaking at a media briefing on the current security situation in parts of the state, Metane pointed out that apart from shortage of security personnels, equipment were not sufficient to enable the security agents confront the bandits who he said were well equipped in terms of mobility, communication and weapons.

He disclosed that though the state government has expended close to N5 billion on security in the last two years, 70 percent of the state was under siege from bandits, Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters. He said while Boko Haram and bandits were operating in about three local government area of Shiroro, Munya and Rafi, the ISWAP is trying to establish its camp in Babana, in Borgu Local Government aArea.

Mallam Metane added that lack of synergy between affected states, especially within the North Central has made the war against the bandits difficult.

