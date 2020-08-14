John Adams, Minna and Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Niger State Police Command has confirmed that 14 persons have been killed by gunmen at Ukuru Village in Mariga Local Government Area.

The Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement in Minna, yesterday, said on August 12, at about 15:30 hours, the command was informed that gunmen invaded Ukuru Village, opened fire on the natives and rustled several cattle in the process.

He said at the end of the shooting, 14 people were confirmed dead while five others sustained various degrees of injury. He said the injured were receiving treatment at Mariga General Hospital. He added that policemen and local vigilante were on the trail of the alleged cattle rustlers.

Worried by the unending banditry in parts of the state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has called for the establishment of a special military camp within the troubled communities.

Th governor said the call had become necessary “because it seems all the makeshift security arrangements to curb the activities of the bandits in the state has failed to yield positive results.

Troops arrest bandit wearing uniform of a dead policeman, others in Zamfara, Katsina

Meanwhile, troops under Operation Sahel Sanity has arrested a bandit wearing the uniform of a dead policeman and recovered several cattle in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto state.

A statement by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko said on August 9, troops deployed at Bingi in Maru Local Area of Zamfara arrested a suspected bandit and impostor named Sani Saidu wearing a police uniform with the name tag: James Oname.

Preliminary investigation revealed that James Oname, a police sergeant was killed in 2015 by bandits at Tunga Rakumi in Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

He said on August 7, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base in Anka Local Government Area while on patrol arrested two suspected bandits’ couriers named Abdulrazi and Ismaila, Malamawa village, in connection with butchering and selling of stolen cows.

“Troops deployed at the Forward Operations Base Bagega arrested two bandits’ collaborators named Sani Sani and Sani Abubakar, who were reported to be specialists in selling of bandits’ stolen cows and other items,” he said.

The acting Director said troops arrested three suspected bandits’ couriers named Hassan Mallam, Kabiru Ahmadu and Surajo Muhammadu of Sabon Birni and Munhaye villages at Pasawa-Magami Road of Zamfara State.

“Troops recovered 17 cows from suspected cattle rustlers at Dogon Ruwa village. The cows were recovered from suspected bandits who abandon them and fled as troops storm the village,” he said.

General Onyeuko added that troops deployed at Mara arrested two suspected bandits named Jamilu Mani and Aminu Lawal along Danmusa – Runka Road in Katsina state.

“Troops on clearance patrol in Katsina state destroyed 8 major bandits camps owned by notorious bandits leader known as Abu-Radde at Lebi Fulani Areas in Batsari local government area of Katsina,” he added.

General Onyeuko said in another operation, following a tip-off, troops deployed in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State arrested five suspected bandits in a blue Hyundai car with registration number Katsina 107 BAK.

He added that troops deployed in Batsari Local Government Area foiled a coordinated bandits attack on residents of Zamfarawa Kagara village and killed a bandit in the process.

“Troops on fighting patrol arrested a suspected bandit’s informant and logistics supplier named Saifullahi Adamu at Garin Dodo village in Katsina State,” he said.

The Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort in the fight against insurgency in the North-East.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, Nuruddeen Dodo said Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states were experiencing a new lease of life.

The group in an assessment report said President Buhari had kept his campaign promises by stamping out Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists across the region.

With sustained onslaught by troops and the co-operation of all relevant stakeholders, the northern patriots assured that Borno too would be free from the pockets of attacks currently being experienced.