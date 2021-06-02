From Agaju Madugba, Katsina and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Katsina State police command has confirmed the killing of an Inspector of Police and three residents of Zandam village, in Jibia Local Government Area, by suspected bandits.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said the incident happened on Monday evening, during which five other villagers sustained injuries.

Isah, in a press statement, yesterday, said, “bandits in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons and riding on motorcycles, invaded Zandam village.

“The Bandits had a fierce gun battle with the mobile policemen deployed to the village.

“At the scene, it was discovered that three male residents were shot and killed by the hoodlums while five others sustained injuries.

“The team succeeded and gunned down three of the bandits, but an Inspector of Police gallantly lost his life during the encounter. An uncompleted clinic block was set ablaze by the hoodlums.

Police reinforcements were deployed to the area while the injured persons were given first aid treatment and moved to the General Hospital.

“Investigation is in progress with a view to tracking down the fleeing hoodlums.”

Also, security agencies said a deadly attack on Goska community in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State, in the early hours of yesterday left four persons dead and one injured.

Daily Sun gathered that the armed bandits invaded the community and killed four residents, including two persons who were killed on the farm.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the two farmers, “Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants.

“One woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the residents who were brutally killed by the bandits. The governor sent his condolences to their families and wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.

“Security patrols are ongoing in the general area, alongside investigations into the attack.”