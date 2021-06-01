From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of an Inspector of Police along with three residents of Zandam village in Jibia, by suspected bandits.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, the incident occurred on Monday evening during which five other villagers sustained injuries.

According to Isah in a press statement on Tuesday, ‘bandits in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons and riding on motorcycles invaded Zandam village.

‘The bandits had a fierce gun battle with the mobile policemen deployed to the village.

‘At the scene, it was discovered that three male residents were shot and killed by the hoodlums while five others sustained injuries.

‘The team succeeded and gunned down three of the bandits but an Inspector of police gallantly lost his life during the encounter.

‘An uncompleted clinic block was set ablaze by the hoodlums. Police reinforcement was deployed to the area and Injured persons were given first aid treatment and moved to General Hospital.

‘Investigation is in progress with a view to tracking down the fleeing hoodlums,’ he said.