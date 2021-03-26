From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits, yesterday, killed no fewer than nine persons in Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kaduna State.

Security report said the bandits barricaded the roads and shot sporadically at the people in the areas.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits killed nine citizens in separate attacks spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas.

“According to the report, the armed bandits barricaded the Dogon Dawa-Kuyello road, after Ungwan Gajere village of Birnin Gwari LGA, and shot six people dead.

“Similarly, at Ungwan Maje, also of Birnin Gwari LGA, armed bandits shot and killed two persons.

“Armed bandits also attacked Kwama village in Giwa LGA and killed one Nasiru Rufai, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

“Governor Nasiru El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families”.