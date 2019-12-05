Sani Musa, senator representing Niger East and Sabi Abdullahi, senator representing Niger North, have raised the alarm that gunmen have overtaken their state.

Musa is the sponsor of the bill seeking to regulate social media while Abdullahi is the sponsor of that which is seeking to curb hate speech.

Raising a matter of urgent national importance on Wednesday, Musa said the security architecture in his constituency “is not working.

“There are no security agencies intercepting them. You cannot imagine the victims I have seen, they will hardly survive because they are all having injuries from gunshots,” the senator said.

“So I’m bringing this matter of urgency to this hallowed chamber to rise to this occasion because the insecurity is becoming alarming and if we should allow it continue and we feel safe here, we are not safe. I’m putting this motion so that something drastic can be done.

“I will want this house to resolve in calling the security chiefs to order. The security architecture in that area is not working. The bandits from Katsina, Zamfara are all in Niger state.”

Speaking on the matter, Abdullahi said Niger was at the receiving end of the efforts of the Zamfara government in ridding the state of bandits.

He said there should be a holistic approach in tackling the problem.

“Niger state is bordered by Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna. We all know Zamfara State was embroiled in this banditry. The effort made in that state is making life unbearable (in Niger),” he said.

The Senate has urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to intensify efforts toward police patrolling of various communities in the country.

The upper chamber also called on Service Chiefs and all security agencies to as a matter of urgency deploy security to some parts of Niger affected by activities of bandits and to change the security architecture of the area immediately.

The resolutions were sequel to a motion during plenary, moved by Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger East) on the menace of bandits in the senatorial district.

The Senate also urged the National Emergency and Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for the affected communities, in view of the harmattan being experienced.

Moving the motion, Musa said : “Bandits have taken over the whole villages around Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger. They came in their hundreds and most of them were on motorbikes and Hilux.

“I wonder how they have been able to work without any security agency intercepting them. I am bringing this matter of urgency to this hallowed chamber to rise to the occasion.