From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits at the weekend pushed into Makoro Iri village, a remote community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, killing two persons.

This was even as troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travelers from bandits along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a Council area of the State.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that two persons were killed by bandits in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA.

“According to the report, bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the duo identified as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.

“In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued three travelers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a LGA.

The travelers were abducted by armed bandits who barricaded the road. Troops responded to a distress call and pursued the bandits, rescuing the three travellers.

“The rescued travelers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted with sadness the report of the attack in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls, as he sent condolences to their families.

“Responding to the report of the rescue in Jema’a LGA, the Governor commended the troops for the swift response.

“He thanked them for their determined efforts in rescuing the three commuters, and their sustaining of search-and-rescue operations in the area”.

