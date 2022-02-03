Suspected terrorists were reported to have stormed the residence of the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University, Gusau (FUG), Zamfara State, branch, Malam Abdulrahman Adamu, Tuesday night, and abducted five members of his family in the Damba area of Gusau metropolitan.

Spokesman for the university, Umar Usman, who confirmed the incident, said the terrorists also kidnapped Malam Abbas Umar, a neighbour of the ASUU chairman, during the attack.

“The bandits besieged the residence of the ASUU chairman, Tuesday night, according to report reaching us, and abducted five members of his family and his neighbour, Malam Abbas Umar,” he said.

The FUG image-maker stated that the bandits were on a mission to abduct the ASUU chairman, but he narrowly escaped.

The Zamfara State police command was yet to react to the story at the time of filing this report.