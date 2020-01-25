John Adams, Minna

Armed bandits numbering about 50 overran no fewer than five communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State in the early hours of Saturday, killing 11 people and rustling over 300 cattle.

The bandits, who invaded the communities at about 6:00 am, ransacked the communities, moving from house to house without any resistance for several hours.

One of the victims of the attacks identified as Saidu had his two wives raped by four of the bandits in his presence before he was shot at a close range.

Communities that were affected in the latest attack are Kudodo, Galapai, Dnakpala Makera and Dnalgwa.

A source close to one of the communities told our correspondent on telephone that sixteen people sustained serious bullet wounds and have been taken to the general hospital in Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro Local Government.

This latest attack comes barely a week after eight communities were sacked by bandits in the same Shiroro Local Government, an attack which saw six people being killed, including a village head, who had his son and 15 other people kidnapped.

The communities attacked were Zongoro, Mozaga, Mazuka, Magami, Mazuku, Mazanga, Rumache and Chukuba.

The over 110,000 people who were displaced in that attacks are currently being camped at the Kuta Central Primary School.

This morning attacks also come 24 hours after another set of bandits invaded four communities of Kusherki, Dakolo, Amale and Ishaw in Paikoro Local Government Area, with the death of a postgraduate of Bayero University Kano, the kidnapping of four women, and six others declared missing.

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Sani Musa, whose constituency is under siege, confirmed the latest attack to Daily Sun, saying that the situation is getting out of hand. The senator, who only three days ago paid a visit to the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camp in Kuta where over 100 people are being sheltered, described the recent onslaught by the bandits as nothing but “a declaration of war against the people.”

According to the lawmaker, “innocent families are been displaced, killed, raped, kidnapped and community members straddled in a state of despair.

“As the attacks continue, more villagers in my constituency are awaiting their fate as no sign of succour comes their way. It is confirmed that the bandits are attacking all through the night to this afternoon and most communities are in grave danger,” the senator said.

“The bandits have plagued most local government areas of Niger East Senatorial District for over four months now”, he lamented.

Musa appealed to the President and all security services “to come to our aid without further delay.”