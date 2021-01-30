From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Suspected armed robbers yesterday morning (29/1/21), raided a banking outlet otherwise known as transaction point of sale (POS) in Ogbor Hill area of Aba, Abia state, killing a lady cashier and escaping with undisclosed huge sums of money.

The bandits, said to be four in number, had invaded the cash point along Ukaegbu by Ikot Ekpene Road, around 8.30 in the morning, shot the cashier as she struggled to protect a bag containing the cash she had collected for the day’s business and made away with the money.

Eye witnesses told Saturday Sun that sympathizers and passersby including commercial tricycle operators along the road helped to rush the girl who was shot on the chest at very close range, to a nearby private hospital, where she allegedly died about an hour later.

According to the councillor representing Ogbor ward I, Aba North council area, who simply gave his name as Hon. Chiemela, there had been incessant robbery cases in the area in the past week, two of which occurred on “Wednesday and Thursday evenings”.

He said in one of the cases, one of the criminals was caught and handed over to men of the Ogbor Hill divisional police station along Azuka Avenue. He expressed surprise that the bandits resurfaced with arms, to rob the POS outlet and kill the innocent girl, even as he had earlier contacted the divisional police officer and Chairman of the Local Government council on the matter.

Chiemela challenged youths in the community to be vigilant in order to apprehend those perpetrating crime in the area.