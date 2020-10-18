Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Mangu South Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Bala Fwanje has raised the alarm over fresh cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and gang rape of women and young girls by bandits in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He lamented that two men, two women were kidnapped on Thursday 15 October and released on Friday 16 October after gang raping and payment of huge ransom while another woman was kidnapped on Saturday.

Hon. Fwanje, who briefed Journalists on Sunday in Jos, confirmed that one woman was kidnapped and four persons inflicted gunshots injuries on Saturday in Ampang West of Mangu Local Government Area.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the level of criminality and insecurity being experienced by my constituents in Mangu South, Plateau State. In Mangu,a 7-year-old girl was gang rape and inflicted injuries; she is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Jos.

“On the 15 October, 2020 two women and two men were kidnapped at gun point in Mangu and just last night, 17 October, 2020, these evil men struck again in Ampang West and kidnapped one woman and inflicted severe gunshots injuries on four men who are currently receiving medications and the woman I yet to be released.”

Hon. Fwanje applauded the efforts of the Commissioner of Police and Commander of the Operation Safe Haven for their swift action in securing the first four persons that were kidnapped and urged them to do more in restoring security in the affected areas.

He lamented that the perpetrators of these evil act comes every night to gang rape women and girls at gun point in their respected Houses and robbed people at will.

“I condemned in strong terms the state of these criminal attacks in my constituency and Plateau State and wish to call on the attention of the Federal and State Government to these calculated plans of insecurity. Deliberate action should be taking otherwise anarchy is inevitable.

“I call on Commissioner of Police and all security agencies in the state to be more proactive than reactive. there is a desperate need for increase and improve security surveillance band presence in Mangu South and Plateau State otherwise these acts of callousness, inhumanity and criminality will continue.”

He urged the security agencies to step up their tactics and swiftly arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the evil acts.

Hon. Fwanje called on Plateau State Government and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to quickly work out modalities to bring succor, protection, psycho-social therapy to the victims of rape.