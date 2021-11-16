From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Ahmad Gumi, has built schools for herdsmen in Kaduna forest as part of measures to stop banditry and insecurity generally.

He said insecurity in the country, particularly banditry, could become a thing of the past as bandits were ready to drop their arms if education opportunities and other basic amenities are provided for Fulani herdsmen at the grassroots.

He stated this while on inspection tour of Sheikh Uthman Bin Fodio Centre, a school built by Sheikh Gumi funded Mosque Foundation Limited, at Kagarko Grazing Reserve near Kohoto Village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gumi said if the centre designed to educate the herdsmen is replicated everywhere in the country, Nigerians would live in peace, adding that, instead of spending billions on military hardware to fight bandits, Nigeria should spend such money on schools and teachers.

The Islamic scholar said he had spoken with bandits and they have expressed willingness to drop their arms and embrace peace, if their children could be given education and other social amenities.

“What motivated me to start this project was to solve the insecurity problem we have from the root because every crime has its perpetrators and every perpetrators are drawn from a pool so we want to go there and dry the pool and we found out that education is the best cure.

“If they are educated, they will not be doing what they are doing. So, we say we must take education to the grassroots and we embarked on the project to also be an example for others, local governments, states and federal and rich individuals even cooperative societies to come together and make sure we are directed across the forest to know what we can do to carter for nomads; it does not cost much, very little and it will help to educate them and we will live peacefully with them.

“What we have here is centre containing six classrooms that can be used for primary, secondary schools and at various times, you can teach all categories at all times and the place will be engaged for 24 hours because the herdsmen usually take their cattle out by 10am and bring them back by dawn or sunset so they have two hours before they take their cattle away and we have two to three hours because we like to put some solar light so that they can read from 8 to 10 in the night so that the herder can go and come back.

“We have schools, we have hospital and also showing them how to grind the foliage which they can use to feed their animals, some of them don’t need to go out because those things are so cheap and farmers are throwing those things away. Soon, farmers will start charging for it. If we can duplicate this everywhere, Nigerians will live in peace.”

On whether or not he said Nigeria will no longer exist if bandits are declared as terrorists, he said: “It is a quotation out of contest. I didn’t say there will be no Nigeria, I said Islam recognises religious terrorism so if we allow the herdsmen to turn into religious fanatic and extremist, it will not be good for us as a nation.

“About 99 percent of the herdsmen are not into banditry but if you turn it into religious struggle, they will just go there committing crime, so it is not good to label them as terrorist because it will profile all herdsmen as terrorist because you are attaching it to herdsmen, you are not attaching it to an organisation and if you say herdsmen are terrorist Nigeria will have problem, the whole course will be on fire, the North, South and East will be on fire and nothing will remain of Nigeria if everywhere is on fire.”

Gumi said though the construction of the centre is ongoing, the three tiers of government can come in and partner on training the herdsmen on how they can be economically viable. “We want Nigerians to know that the herdsman is the most peaceful. For those that have used banditry and criminality to express their grievances, we want them to know there is another way. We call on the three tiers of government, corporate organisations and public spirited individuals to support in bringing development to the grassroots,” he said.

In their separate speeches, Fulani Chief of the community, Ardo Ahmed Tahiru, Imam Tafa Dahiru and Christian cleric in the community, Luka Mai Ungwar, commended Gumi for the gesture, stressing that the project has united the community and they are all full of joy.

However, former president of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, has slammed Sheik Ahmad Gumi over his recent comment that providing schools for herdsmen and bandits will help curb insecurity in the country. He is of the opinion that Gumi should start exposing them instead of rehabilitating them, even as he added that such education is already provided for to the northerners.

“It’s a tomfoolery of the highest order, schools are regulated and organised by states and federal government…where does his own stand? Is it a private school?

“He knows the truth about the bandits, so once in a while, he wants to create a diversion from what is going on. Building a school for what? They have Islamic school, western education, I think he is looking for relevance in the society. I know there is nomadic schools. When Jonathan came, he elevated them,” Uwazuruike said.

