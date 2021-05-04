From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

One of the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State has been released by the bandits.

Although the police and Kaduna state government authorities are yet to confirm the development, the mother of the student, confirmed the release of her son on Tuesday.

She however refused to give details of how her son was released and whether a ransom was paid or not.

It was gathered that the student was released on Saturday after his mother, who is the wife of a Retired Army officer privately negotiated and paid a ransom.

The parents had earlier informed that the bandits have been negotiating with them individually, asking each of them to pay as high as N20 million, before they bandits eventually demanded a bulk of N100 million and ten motorcycles on Monday, May 3rd as condition for their release.

The parents however appealed to the government and Nigerians to come to their aid so that their children will be rescued alive from the hands of their abductors.

With the release of the student, the fate of the remaining 16 students still hangs in the balance even as the bandits threatened to kill them if their parents and government fail to pay the N100 million ransom and also provide ten new motorcycles.

Although nothing has been heard from the bandits as it relates with their demand and ultimatum which expires Tuesday.